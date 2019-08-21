Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 4,639 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,422 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,807. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.