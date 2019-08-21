Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,252,000 after buying an additional 1,572,459 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,987,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,168,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,711,000 after buying an additional 1,671,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,604,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after buying an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,406,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,981,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,384. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

