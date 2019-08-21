Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,788. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

