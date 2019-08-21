Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 242,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

