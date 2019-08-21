Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3,043.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,898. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

