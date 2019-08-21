Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

DEO stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

