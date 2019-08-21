Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,744. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,835. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

