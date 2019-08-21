HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $197,773.00 and approximately $13,957.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, LBank and IDEX. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00265794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01295022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00092452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.