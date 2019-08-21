Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.88

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 156563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

