Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 286,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter.

ACU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Acme United stock remained flat at $$21.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,430. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

