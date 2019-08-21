Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,500 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,905. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

