Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,308,000 after buying an additional 998,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after buying an additional 737,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 477,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 405,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 880,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 315,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

ORI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

