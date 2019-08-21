Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 2.1%

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €98.80 ($114.88) and last traded at €98.40 ($114.42), approximately 87,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €96.35 ($112.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on HOT shares. Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.22 ($164.21).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.78 and a 200 day moving average of €119.93.

Hochtief Company Profile (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

