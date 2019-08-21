Holo Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Holo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, WazirX and Liqui. Holo has a total market capitalization of $103.22 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00266623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01310119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00093104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, IDEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

