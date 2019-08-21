Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

