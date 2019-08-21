Homrich & Berg Acquires 13,083 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF makes up 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,646,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

