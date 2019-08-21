Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 678.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 533.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,209,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,883 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,923,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,429,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,522. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.