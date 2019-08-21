Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,731 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,310,000 after acquiring an additional 275,676 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,642,000 after acquiring an additional 228,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,233,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $268.66. 52,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

