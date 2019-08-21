Homrich & Berg Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,532,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.