Homrich & Berg Sells 134 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,206,000 after buying an additional 2,144,343 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock valued at $202,031,242. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.87. 4,276,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

