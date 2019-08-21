Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

