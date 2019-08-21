Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 13.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.25, 232,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 121,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.79). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

