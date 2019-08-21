Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Now Covered by Gabelli

Analysts at Gabelli started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBB. Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

HUBB traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

