Hubii Network (HBT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,698.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $31,698.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00266883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01312933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00092841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

