Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 422754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.27%.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

