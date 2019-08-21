Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,819.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Humanscape has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $45,819.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,900,481,004 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

