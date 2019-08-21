HyperQuant 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $213,045.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $68,908.00 and $213,045.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01311397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

