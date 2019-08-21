Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $89.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $8,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,495.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 115,574.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,628. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

