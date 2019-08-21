Indicoin Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indicoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024628 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.