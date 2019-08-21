InflationCoin Market Cap Reaches $31,410.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $31,410.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00898810 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003852 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000918 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.