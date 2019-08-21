Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 20,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,272. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,529,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

