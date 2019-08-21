Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.33

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and traded as high as $70.06. Inland Homes shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 104,196 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.