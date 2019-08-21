Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASF) Shares Up 2.5%

Inmarsat Plc (OTCMKTS:IMASF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

