Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,830,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,087,712.75.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70.

On Monday, August 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.16 per share, with a total value of C$51,613.00.

On Friday, July 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,900 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$30,298.27.

On Wednesday, July 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,461.00.

On Friday, July 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$53,373.00.

On Friday, July 5th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,474.00.

On Monday, June 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$50,055.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$51,792.00.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,334. Bonterra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.88. The company has a market cap of $141.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

