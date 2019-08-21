Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Acquires 11,400 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 11,400 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $20,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,358. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,841,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 695,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,419,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,809 shares in the last quarter.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

