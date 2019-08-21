Insider Buying: Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 939,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,647. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

