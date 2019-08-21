Insider Selling: Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,634,562 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 29,768 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $179,203.36.

On Thursday, August 15th, Clinic Carilion sold 79,305 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $442,521.90.

On Monday, August 12th, Clinic Carilion sold 83,861 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $470,460.21.

On Thursday, August 8th, Clinic Carilion sold 54,495 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $286,098.75.

On Thursday, August 1st, Clinic Carilion sold 45,505 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $242,996.70.

On Monday, July 29th, Clinic Carilion sold 17,178 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $86,233.56.

On Thursday, July 25th, Clinic Carilion sold 14,579 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,895.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Clinic Carilion sold 87,960 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $441,559.20.

On Friday, July 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $101,077.70.

LUNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 266,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,500. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $171.59 million, a P/E ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. Northland Securities raised Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

