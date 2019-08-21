Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$95,267.90 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 10,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.10, for a total value of C$95,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,175 shares in the company, valued at C$3,768,992.50.

Melanie Hennessey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Melanie Hennessey sold 45,266 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$262,542.80.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.49 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 76.65 and a quick ratio of 75.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.27.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

