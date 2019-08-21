Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00.

TSLA stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.83. 7,646,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $238.00 to $191.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

