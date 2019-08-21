Insider Selling: VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) Director Sells 1,525,500 Shares of Stock

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) Director George Adams sold 1,525,500 shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,121.36.

Shares of VPT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,438. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

