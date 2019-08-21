Insolar (INS) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Insolar has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $2.41 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Bithumb, Okcoin Korea and Cobinhood. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Bithumb, Mercatox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.