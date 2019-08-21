Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 310 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 74,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,018,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 432.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 109,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.