Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,324 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 67.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,954,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,642,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 424,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $84.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

