Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 3,260 Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Match Group by 3,829.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,493. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $104.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

