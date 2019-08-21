Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

