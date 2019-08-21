Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,314 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after buying an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,780,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,907,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after buying an additional 274,111 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 1,561,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 194,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,223. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.