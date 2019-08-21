Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,435,740. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

