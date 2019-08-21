Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,983,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,943,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

