Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Holderness Investments Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after buying an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after buying an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after buying an additional 755,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,319,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

INTC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,929,204. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.