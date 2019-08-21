Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $24.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.01 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $108.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $133.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

XENT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 4,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,936. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 211.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 528,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 221,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 80,125 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

